Msimanga and a man who assaulted him label heated altercation a misunderstanding

Following an altercation that left DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga with a bloodied face on Thursday, the politician and a man who beat him up claim to have smoked a peace pipe.

The assault incident was captured on video.

In a second video clip, which was sent to the media, the man apologises to the politician while in his company.

"There was an unfortunate misunderstanding this afternoon which resulted in a scuffle with Mr Msimanga and my apologies to him for being hurt in the scuffle. The issue is resolved and there is no moneys outstanding," said the man, who doesn't identify himself.

The apology comes after a video clip of a bleeding Msimanga engaged in an argument about an alleged R1.4m debt surfaced on social media yesterday afternoon.

In the earlier video clip, the man repeatedly warns Msimanga that he will beat him up while also accusing the politician of owing him the money.

The man also accuses Msimanga of having laid a hand on him.

The incident apparently took place on Thursday while Msimanga was paying his cousin a visit at his business premises in Benoni.