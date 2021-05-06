'It was beyond our control': Ramaphosa defends vaccines delay in heated parly debate

President Cyril Ramaphosa's attempt to allay fears on the country's Covid-19 vaccination plan was met with mixed reaction from MPs on Thursday.

This as he defended the delays in the procurement of vaccines, saying the government could not entirely be held accountable for the mishaps.

“We are not the only country that has been shortchanged when it comes to vaccines. We stored a lot of reliance on Johnson & Johnson [J&J], and the mishaps that we have suffered have been completely out of our hands.

“The deaths of six people in the US that got our own authority to say stop the vaccination process was completely unforeseen. There are some people who say well, we should have just forged ahead, it didn’t really matter. But we have tended to listen to our experts [and] scientists, and take advice from them,” he said.

The president was virtually responding to questions posed by MPs in the National Assembly. He admitted that the country had faced various challenges in the bid to achieve population immunity.