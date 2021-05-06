Eskom salary negotiations suspended

Eskom wage increase negotiations have been suspended for more than a week after unions demanded that the power utility's CEO Andre de Ruyter address them on the company's financial situation.



This comes after secretaries of the three unions which are part of Eskom's bargaining forum – the National Union of Mineworkers (Num), National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and Solidarity met with board chairperson Prof Malekgapuru Makgoba on Thursday morning where they demanded to be addressed by De Ruyter on the company's turnaround strategy and financial position...