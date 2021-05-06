DA wants urgent parliamentary debate on 'farcical merry-go-round of suspensions' in ANC

The DA has described events unfolding in the ruling party as a “farcical merry-go-round of suspensions and counter-suspensions”.

The controversy began on Wednesday with ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's suspension from the party after failing to vacate his position in line with the party's step aside resolution. This was followed by a leaked letter, authored by Magushule, “suspending” President Cyril Ramaphosa.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said this was tantamount to a civil war in which the real victims would be ordinary citizens.

“Last night, we saw the first shots fired in what is set to become a fight to the death inside the ANC. But make no mistake about it: none of the factions involved in this war are fighting for the people of SA. They are all fighting for control over the industrial-scale patronage machine that the ANC has become. And because the ANC is still the majority party in SA, the damage will inevitably spill-over into our society, which is already suffering under the greatest health and economic crisis of our lifetime.

“The reality is that the people of SA will be the true victims of this civil war if we don’t urgently end the era of ANC political domination,” he said on Thursday.

The party criticised Magashule's behaviour and argued that Ramaphosa's strategy of putting the party first had failed.