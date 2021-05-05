'No basis to link R1m ANC donation to dodgy tender': Mike Mabuyakhulu

Former ANC KwaZulu-Natal deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu — who stepped aside this week — told the Zondo commission on Wednesday that allegations that he accepted a R1m donation linked to a corrupt government contract as an ANC donation were false.

Mabuyakhulu was appearing at the state capture inquiry to account for his role in an alleged corrupt water purification plants project by the KZN government from more than a decade ago.

According to a forensic expert Trevor White, who previously testified at the commission, the KZN government circumvented procurement processes to favour Intaka, a company belonging to businessman Gaston Savoy, who allegedly donated R1m to the ANC.

According to Mabuyakhulu's version, the donation to the ANC — which was received by him in cash in 2008 by then head of KZN provincial treasury Sipho Shabalala — had nothing to do with Intaka.