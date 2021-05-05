South Africa

KZN security guards arrested in connection with cash-in-transit heist

By TimesLIVE - 05 May 2021 - 11:39
The Hawks have arrested three security guards in connection with a CIT heist. File photo.
Image: SAPS

Three security guards and a former employee from the Fidelity Security Group were arrested by the Hawks in connection with a cash-in-transit heist on the N2 Main Road near Harding, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, on Friday.

On Wednesday provincial Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said four men, aged between 31 and 60, were arrested in connection with the incident.

“It is alleged two armoured vehicles were en route from Port Shepstone to Kokstad after collecting a large amount of cash from the depot. While travelling in convoy, one vehicle disappeared and the other was allegedly intercepted by the suspects.”

Mhlongo said an undisclosed amount of cash was taken and the suspects fled the scene.

“A case of cash-in-transit heist was reported at Harding police station and allocated to Hawks members for thorough investigation.”

Members from the Port Shepstone serious organised crime unit and Crime Intelligence swooped in and made the arrests after they interviewed all the security guards who were robbed.

“During the interview it was established three of the guards were allegedly involved. It is suspected they colluded with the suspects and committed the robbery. Their houses were searched and three of them were found with cash allegedly taken during the heist. A total amount of R709,510 was recovered.”

Sources close to the investigation said the fourth suspect was a former employee who was fired last month.

Fidelity Services Group CEO Wahl Bartmann confirmed the reports but said investigations were at a sensitive stage and could not comment further.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Harding magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

