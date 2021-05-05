South Africa

Cele lashes police commissioner Sitole for defying him over appointments

05 May 2021 - 21:09
Police minister Bheki Cele wrote a scathing letter to Commissioner Khehla Sitole.
Image: File photo

National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole received a tongue lashing from police minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday.

In a letter demanding a retraction of appointments of senior managers by Sitole, Cele was critical of the commissioner for effectively defying him and going over his head.

The commissioner was given until 4pm on Wednesday to retract the appointments.  

In the letter, the minister charges that, despite his instructions on April 15, which were to deliver a list of agreed appointments to be considered by him, Sitole instead announced senior managers in key positions on Tuesday. This without having sent the list to Cele. 

“You, therefore, blatantly ignored my instructions and the provision of the SAPS employment regulations 2018, when you went ahead and announced these appointments. Your disregard for my position as executive authority of the department of police and relevant regulations is regarded as serious and will not be tolerated.

“Your irresponsible actions further opened the department to possible litigation and disputes,” said Cele.

He said the appointments were invalid and should be retracted.

TimesLIVE

