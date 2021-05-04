South Africa

Western Cape credit card fraud fugitive arrested at Beitbridge border post

04 May 2021 - 09:28
The Hawks have arrested a man who has been on the run since January for credit card fraud.
The Hawks have arrested a Western Cape man who has been on the run since January for alleged credit card fraud.

Vusi Lukhele, 28, was arrested at the Beitbridge border post on Saturday.

His arrest, according to Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani, emanates from an alleged credit card fraud he committed at the Outdoor Warehouse at the Somerset West Mall in October 2020.

“The accused was initially arrested on October 8 2020 by the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team. He appeared in the local court where the matter was remanded for a later date where he failed to appear.”

The court issued a warrant for his arrest on January 19.

“Lukhele was circulated as a wanted person which culminated in his recent arrest,” said Hani.

He appeared in the Musina magistrate's court on Monday and his case was postponed to May 10. The case was transferred to the Somerset West magistrate's court where he will stand trial.

