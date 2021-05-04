South Africa

Ramaphosa gets nod from ANC top six to oust Ace Magashule — report

The backing from the officials also cements the president’s influence in the party

By Hajra Omarjee - 04 May 2021 - 09:26
President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, with ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule during a provincial conference in Polokwane, Limpopo. Picture: SOWETAN/ANTONIO MUCHAVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, with ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule during a provincial conference in Polokwane, Limpopo. Picture: SOWETAN/ANTONIO MUCHAVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa has won the “unequivocal” backing of the rest of the ANC top six for secretary-general Ace Magashule to “immediately” step aside pending the outcome of his fraud and corruption case.

Business Day understands this was the response of the other five officials when Magashule informed them on Sunday night that he would not voluntarily vacate office, despite a national executive committee ruling that those facing criminal charges must step aside or face suspension.

Magashule faces several corruption charges relating to a multimillion-rand asbestos eradication tender.

Sunday Times Daily reports it is understood that Magashule will not step aside from his position without a fight, which will force the party to suspend him. It is then expected that he will seek to appeal against that decision.

The guidelines formulated around step aside did not spell out the appeals process, which ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile is now rushing to complete ahead of the national executive committee (NEC) meeting this weekend.

ANC preys on our acceptance of low leadership standards in the party

Meaningless power plays designed only to distract us from looting project
Opinion
1 day ago

Ace Magashule wraps up consultations with Mbeki and Motlanthe on step-aside issue

Embattled ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule has completed his consultations with former leaders and is expected to inform the party whether or not ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X