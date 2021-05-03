Utility warns of potential disruptions to power supply as talks kick off

Two unions demand 15% wage increase from Eskom

Two of the biggest labour unions at Eskom are pushing for a double-digit percentage wage increase, arguing that if there is money to burn diesel and source energy from independent power producers, workers should also get an increase.



This comes ahead of tomorrow's start of the wage increase negotiations between the power utility and three recognised unions – the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and Solidarity...