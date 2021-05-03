Helicopter crashes near Durban highway
A helicopter has crashed near the N2 highway in Durban.
Garrith Jamieson, advanced life support paramedic, said emergency services received numerous calls about the crash off the Umgeni interchange at the N2 bridge on Monday morning.
"At this stage units are almost on scene. The number of casualties or fatalities is still unknown at this stage."
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
