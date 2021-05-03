South Africa

Helicopter crashes near Durban highway

03 May 2021 - 09:39
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A helicopter has crashed near the N2 highway in Durban. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Naruden Boonareesirichai

A helicopter has crashed near the N2 highway in Durban.

Garrith Jamieson, advanced life support paramedic, said emergency services received numerous calls about the crash off the Umgeni interchange at the N2 bridge on Monday morning.

"At this stage units are almost on scene. The number of casualties  or fatalities is still unknown at this stage."

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Zimbabwean air force helicopter crashes into house, crew and child dead

A  Zimbabwean air force helicopter crashed into a residential area in Arcturus, 32km east of the capital Harare, on Friday killing its three crew ...
News
1 week ago

