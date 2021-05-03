Female teacher fighting for her life after being stabbed multiple times

A 47-year-old teacher from Tshefoge Primary School at Vaalboschloot, North West, is fighting for her life after she was stabbed, allegedly by a 64-year-old male teacher from Tolamo Primary School at Letlhakaneng village near Brits.

According to the North West education department, Tshefoge Primary has been under construction since the last quarter and pupils were moved to a community hall as a temporary measure.

Education spokesperson Elias Malindi said it is alleged that the perpetrator forcefully entered the hall and refused to sanitise or to check his temperature.

“It is reported that when he arrived at the hall, his face was covered with a balaclava. He called the victim and went outside whereupon the argument ensued between them.

"He allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times, leaving her with stab wounds from the back of the neck and back. The staff at school managed to rush in to apprehend the culprit and called the police. The injured educator is still in a critical condition at the intensive care unit at the local hospital,” Malindi said .

North West education's Mmaphefo Matsemela condemned the incident.

“As a department we are very much disturbed and disappointed by such a heinous and barbaric incident which happened at our schools allegedly perpetrated by one of our educators. This has also traumatised our learners since it happened in front of them. I wish to thank the staff members who apprehended the suspect,” Matsemela said.

Matsemela is expected to visit the school on Tuesday to provide support to the educators and pupils.