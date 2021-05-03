Female teacher fighting for her life after being 'stabbed' by colleague multiple times

A 47-year-old teacher from Tshefoge Primary School at Vaalboschloot, North West, is fighting for her life after she was allegedly stabbed by a 64-year-old male teacher from Tolamo Primary School at Letlhakaneng village near Brits.

According to the North West education, Tshefoge Primary has been under construction since from the last quarter and learners were moved to a community hall as a temporary measure.

Education spokesperson Elias Malindi said it is alleged that the perpetrator forcefully entered the hall and refused neither to sanitise nor to check the temperature.

“It is reported that when he arrived at the hall, his was face was covered with a balaclava. He called the victim and went outside whereby the arguments ensued between them.

"Her allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times, leaving her with stab wounds from the back of the neck and back. The staff at school managed to rush in to apprehend the culprit and called the police. The injured educator is still in a critical condition at the Intensive care nit at the local hospital,” Malindi said .

North West education's Mmaphefo Matsemela condemned the incident in its strongest terms.

“As a department we are very much disturbed and disappointed by such a heinous and barbaric incident which happened at our schools allegedly perpetrated by one of our educators. This has also traumatised our learners since it happened in front of them. I wish to thank the staff members who braved themselves and apprehended the suspect,” Matsemela said.

Matsemela is expected to visit the school on Tuesday to provide support to the educators and learners.