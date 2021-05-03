South Africa

Top analyst says family needs SA's diplomatic support

Dirco to call for Myeni probe in US

03 May 2021 - 07:05
Siviwe Feketha Political Reporter

The department of international relations & co-operation (Dirco) has the influence and weight to ensure that the shooting of former rugby player Lindani Myeni is properly investigated.

Foreign international relations expert Dr Bob Wekesa of Wits University’s African Centre for the Study of the US said the responsibility fell on Dirco to use diplomatic channels to ensure that this happens...

