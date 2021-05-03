Alarm raised over 'notable increases' in Gauteng's Covid-19 cases

The Gauteng health department on Monday raised the alarm over “notable increases” in the number of new Covid-19 cases in the province.

Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said new cases had increased across the province, particularly in the Sedibeng district, compared to the week before.

“In the past two weeks, an increased number of new cases were also recorded in the Emfuleni, Tshwane 3 and Johannesburg D subdistricts,” Kekana said.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng as of May 2 was 424,326, with 410,573 recoveries and 10,664 deaths.

The department has urged residents to do their part to contain transmission of the virus by adhering to the preventive measures, including physical distancing, wearing of masks, and hand hygiene, and to seek care as soon as symptoms develop.