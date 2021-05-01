LISTEN | US police release dramatic 911 call that ended in fatal shooting of Lindani Myeni

The body of former KwaZulu-Natal club rugby player Lindani Myeni arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday just after police in Hawaii released an audio of the 911 emergency call that led to his fatal shooting in the US island state.

Myeni was shot during an altercation with three police officers who responded to a burglary call two weeks ago at a house in Nuuanu, where he lived with his wife Lindsay and two children.