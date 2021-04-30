Solvent SAA comes out of business rescue after 17 months

SA’s struggling national airline SAA on Friday exited a local form of bankruptcy protection called business rescue after roughly 17 months.

SAA was placed under administration in December 2019, and its long-standing financial woes worsened during the Covid-19 pandemic. All operations were mothballed in September 2020.

Its administrators said in a statement that they had filed a notice of “substantial implementation” of a business rescue plan with SA’s Companies and Intellectual Property Commission.

That meant they had “effectively discharged the business rescue and handed over the operations of SAA back to its board and executive team”, adding SAA was now solvent.