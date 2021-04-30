Schoolgirl feared drowned near East London

A 15-year-old girl is missing, feared drowned, after a school trip to the beach.

Geoff McGregor, NSRI East London duty controller, said their crew was alerted at 2.30pm on Thursday to a drowning in progress near Palm Springs Holiday Resort close to East London.

The schoolgirl went missing in the surfline after being swept out to sea by rip currents while swimming with fellow pupils.

McGregor said she was from Idutywa, Eastern Cape, and one of 30 pupils on an outing with an educational group.

“Despite an extensive search, there remains no sign of the missing teenager.

“Police K-9 search and rescue, police divers and local police are continuing in an ongoing search operation. Our thoughts are with the family of the missing teenager in this difficult time.”

TimesLIVE