South Africa

Mastermind gets 15-year sentence for stealing funds from municipality

30 April 2021 - 14:16

Three Rand West municipal employees who stole over R3m in state funds have been sentenced to prison.

Jackie Tshabalala, 47, Letitia Mafuta, 51, and Anna Ndangane, 47, were sentenced in the Palmridge commercial crimes court on Friday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X