WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa continues with testimony at Zondo commission
President Cyril Ramaphosa is testifying before the Zondo commission for the second day on Thursday.
Ramaphosa’s opening statement on Wednesday highlighted corruption allegations, the notorious Gupta family, steps taken by the ANC and how the party hopes to rid itself of patronage and wrongdoing.
