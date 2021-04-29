Late King Goodwill Zwelithini's wife and Zulu regent Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu passes on

Late Zulu monarch King Godwill Zwelithini's wife has passed on.

The death of ​Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, who was appointed the Regent of the Zulu nation when her husband died last month, was confirmed by prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in a media statement on Thursday evening.

The statement did not mention the cause of death.

"It is with the deepest shock and distress that the Royal Family announces the unexpected passing of Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, Regent of the Zulu Nation," said Buthelezi.

"This has taken us by surprise and left us utterly bereft. It is true that the Lord alone knows the days that He has allotted to each one of us.

"On behalf of the Royal Family, I wish to assure the nation that while we are all rightly grief-stricken, there will be no leadership vacuum in the Zulu Nation.

"Further announcements on Her Majesty’s funeral and the necessary arrangements will be made in due course."May Her Majesty, our Regent, rest in peace," said Buthelezi.