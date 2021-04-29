Phasha blames rivals and relatives
I was framed, says dad accused of killing his four kids
The Limpopo man accused of killing his four children broke down as he told the Limpopo High Court that he did not commit the crime.
Lucas Phasha, 52, who is on trial for the brutal murders of his four children – Katlego, 9, Joyce, 7, Tshepo, 5, and Adel, 3, – told the court on Thursday that he had been framed...
