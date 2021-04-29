South Africa

Buthelezi to provide clarity on status of reportedly ill regent of Zulu nation, Queen Mantfombi

By TimesLIVE - 29 April 2021 - 12:15
Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.
An update on the health status of the Zulu nation regent Queen Mantfombi Dlamini, who has been reportedly admitted to hospital, is expected on Thursday.

AmaZulu traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, responding to questions by TimesLIVE on the condition of the queen, said a statement would be made.

Queen Mantfombi, who became regent more than a month ago after the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini, is reportedly unwell and has been hospitalised. 

She became the regent in an “interregnum” — until an official successor is named.

Last week, Buthelezi said in a statement that the late king's siblings were allegedly conducting meetings without the authority of the regent, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.

He said these meetings could be a source of division within the family. Buthelezi added that he had asked for minutes of these meetings but these had not been sent to him.

The meetings were said to be discussions over “assistance to Her Majesty Queen Mantfombi”.

However, Buthelezi said the matter of assisting the queen had already been dealt with in an official meeting of the Zulu royal family.

Buthelezi also alleged that the meetings were taking place without the knowledge of the Queen Mother, Mayvis (MaZungu), the widow of King Cyprian, the matriarch of the family, or him, the traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation.

Buthelezi accuses Zulu king's siblings of attempts to torpedo his 'wishes and arrangements'

The royal family feel it is important to clarify its position, to undo any confusion that has been created, says Mangosuthu Buthelezi
1 week ago

Queen Mantfombi appointed regent of Zulu nation, 3 months of mourning declared

Queen Mantfombi Dlamini has been made regent of the Zulu nation. Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi made the announcement after a meeting of members of the ...
1 month ago

