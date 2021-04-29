Buthelezi to provide clarity on status of reportedly ill regent of Zulu nation, Queen Mantfombi

An update on the health status of the Zulu nation regent Queen Mantfombi Dlamini, who has been reportedly admitted to hospital, is expected on Thursday.

AmaZulu traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, responding to questions by TimesLIVE on the condition of the queen, said a statement would be made.

Queen Mantfombi, who became regent more than a month ago after the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini, is reportedly unwell and has been hospitalised.

She became the regent in an “interregnum” — until an official successor is named.

Last week, Buthelezi said in a statement that the late king's siblings were allegedly conducting meetings without the authority of the regent, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.

He said these meetings could be a source of division within the family. Buthelezi added that he had asked for minutes of these meetings but these had not been sent to him.