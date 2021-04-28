White rhino population at KZN nature reserve dehorned

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, funded and supported by conservation NGO Wildlife ACT, dehorned the white rhino population in Spioenkop Nature Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal over three days, making it one of the biggest rhino dehorning operations in the province.

On Wednesday, Wildlife ACT, a registered non-profit organisation established to save Africa’s iconic and endangered species from extinction, explained that dehorning of rhino populations was adopted as an effective tool in the fight to save the species from increasing poaching threats.

“Though not a solution on its own, dehorning has proven effective when used in small populations and in conjunction with a number of other initiatives, including strong law enforcement,” the organisation said.

Eric Mlaba, the officer in charge at Spioenkop Nature Reserve, said the chances of a rhino being poached was drastically reduced once the animal had been dehorned.

The entire population was dehorned. However, exact numbers are not disclosed due to security concerns.

“The threat will always be there, but this is one way we can deter that threat. To be effective, it is important that the entire population is dehorned, reducing the incentives for poachers to consider Spioenkop as a target,” he said.