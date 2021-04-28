South Africa

KZN man in court for killing his mother with an axe over roof dispute

28 April 2021 - 15:04
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A KZN man appeared in court on Monday in connection with the murder of his mother. File photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A KwaZulu-Natal man accused of murdering his mother with an axe after a dispute over their roof will make a bid for bail on May 5.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said 28-year-old Loyiso Ngcobo appeared in Maphumulo magistrate’s court, in the north of the province, on Monday for allegedly killing his mother Thokozile, 62, last week.​

“He has been remanded in police custody until May 5, where he will be appearing in Nsuze magistrate’s court for a bail application,” said Mbele.

A case of murder was opened on April 22 after Thokozile was found dead in the bedroom of her Nsuze home.

“According to a preliminary investigation, it is alleged that on the morning of the day in question, the suspect was dismantling the roof of the house, with the intention to sell the corrugated iron. The mother did not approve and an altercation ensued. 

“The mother went to her room and the accused followed her with an axe in hand. He allegedly assaulted his mother with the axe on the back of her head and fled the scene.”

Mbele said the police managed to trace Ngcobo to the Appelsbosch area. He was arrested and charged with murder.

