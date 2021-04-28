Farmers march against DA leader amid calls for her resignation

Madlala, however, said that there are splinter groups who are being sponsored by those who want to destabilise black farmers so that “it seems like they do not work”.

He said Steyn met only with a splinter group and did not give Safda an opportunity to state its case.

“She was biased and one-sided in arriving at her conclusions. She ignored discussions where Safda provided her with technical information about how we work with the government and how we support the beneficiary restitution communities in Melmoth,” Madlala said.

In the statement, Steyn questioned why Safda received R158m from the department of land reform while “SA has thousands of NPOs in the agricultural sector”. She also asked minister Thoko Didiza to explain why Safda has been “singled out for this multimillion-rand budgetary support.”

Steyn went on to call the department “a lucrative piggy bank for third-party organisations that are extracting multimillion-rand grants from the department to act as its implementing agents”, adding that “this middleman arrangement is not in any way beneficial to the livelihoods and wellbeing of farmers on the ground”.