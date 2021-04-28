Assets include office chairs and computers

Cele wants to stop selling of attached office furniture

Police minister Bheki Cele has applied for an interdict to stop a scheduled auction tomorrow of assets in his Pretoria offices which include computers, chairs, cabinet and desks.



Cele filed papers in the Siyabuswa regional court in Mpumalanga last week in a bid to stop the sale of attached furniture which included 500 office chairs, 300 file cabinets, 200 office tables and 200 computers by victims of malicious arrest and detention...