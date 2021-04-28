Assets include office chairs and computers
Cele wants to stop selling of attached office furniture
Police minister Bheki Cele has applied for an interdict to stop a scheduled auction tomorrow of assets in his Pretoria offices which include computers, chairs, cabinet and desks.
Cele filed papers in the Siyabuswa regional court in Mpumalanga last week in a bid to stop the sale of attached furniture which included 500 office chairs, 300 file cabinets, 200 office tables and 200 computers by victims of malicious arrest and detention...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.