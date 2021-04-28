South Africa

Woman claims police failed her

Alleged killer of four kids accused of rape

By Thomo Nkgadima - 28 April 2021 - 07:04

The mother of four children who were brutally murdered, allegedly by their father, has told the Polokwane high court that the man abducted and raped her just a day before the killings.

Sylvia Monyela, 31, broke down several times as she took the stand in the trial against Lucas Phasha, who allegedly killed their children after accusing her of cheating...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
X