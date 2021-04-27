Loss of livelihoods: 216 more businesses go bang

A total of 216 liquidations recorded this March is an increase of 49% compared with the same month last year, says Statistics SA.

Voluntary liquidations increased by 61 cases and compulsory liquidations increased by 10 cases.

The total number of liquidations increased by 18.9% in the first four months of 2021 compared with the first quarter of 2020.

Financing, insurance, real estate, business services (77 liquidations), trade, catering, and accommodation (47), and manufacturing (10) are the hardest hit, Beyond-Covid, a registered non-for-profit company, said of the data released by StatsSA on Monday.