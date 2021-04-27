South Africa

Hawks swoop on three men ‘attempting to break into KFC outlet’

27 April 2021 - 09:22
The Hawks have clipped the wings of three men who allegedly tried to break into a KFC outlet.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Three Eastern Cape men who allegedly tried to break into a KFC outlet could not get to the chicken, and ended up facing attempted murder charges.

Sonwabo Thukwayo and Thandile Mrhwetyana, both 27, and Avela Luqhide, 33, are set to appear in the Lusikisiki magistrate’s court on May 12 for a formal bail application.

The trio panicked and fled when an alarm went off while they allegedly tried to break into the fast food outlet in Lusikisiki on April 17. Police gave chase and a shootout ensued.

“It is alleged that at about 3.30am on April 17 a burglar alarm was triggered at a local Kentucky Fried Chicken outlet in Lusikisiki. Three men were seen fleeing the scene and reportedly came across a police patrol van near the Teba post office gate. They opened fire at the police vehicle, injuring two police officials, before disappearing into darkness,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela.

Mgolodela said the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team also responded.

“Investigations commenced and within five hours Mrhwetyana and Thukwayo were arrested at a nearby guest house,” said Mgolodela.

“A handgun with rounds of ammunition was recovered from their hideout. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of Luqhide on the same day.

“The trio appeared in the Lusikisiki magistrate’s court on April 19 and were remanded in custody pending ongoing investigations.”

One of Gauteng's 'most wanted' arrested by police

A cash-in-transit robbery and murder suspect was arrested in Tembisa on Sunday.
22 hours ago

Five arrested for murder of KZN farmer

Police have arrested five people in connection with the murder of a 55-year-old KwaZulu-Natal farmer who was brutally stabbed at his farm on Friday.
18 hours ago

Hawks arrest two for murder of KZN cop who was helping assaulted woman

Two men have been arrested for the murder of an off-duty KwaZulu-Natal police officer who attempted to save a woman who was being assaulted in ...
1 week ago

