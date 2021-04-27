Hawks swoop on three men ‘attempting to break into KFC outlet’

Three Eastern Cape men who allegedly tried to break into a KFC outlet could not get to the chicken, and ended up facing attempted murder charges.

Sonwabo Thukwayo and Thandile Mrhwetyana, both 27, and Avela Luqhide, 33, are set to appear in the Lusikisiki magistrate’s court on May 12 for a formal bail application.

The trio panicked and fled when an alarm went off while they allegedly tried to break into the fast food outlet in Lusikisiki on April 17. Police gave chase and a shootout ensued.

“It is alleged that at about 3.30am on April 17 a burglar alarm was triggered at a local Kentucky Fried Chicken outlet in Lusikisiki. Three men were seen fleeing the scene and reportedly came across a police patrol van near the Teba post office gate. They opened fire at the police vehicle, injuring two police officials, before disappearing into darkness,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela.