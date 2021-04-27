Former manager sentenced to 15 years in jail for stealing R2.3m from employer

An Eastern Cape woman will spend the next 15 years behind bars for stealing more than R2m from her employer.

The Mthatha regional court sentenced Vuyokazi Kati, 37, on Monday. Kati was manager of the stationery company Inkspot between 2013 and 2019.

Police spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said Kati was “responsible for collecting cash from the cashiers in store before the company closed, with the sole purpose of recording and depositing the money in the company bank account”.