South Africa

Former manager sentenced to 15 years in jail for stealing R2.3m from employer

27 April 2021 - 13:14
The woman will spend 15 years in jail.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

An Eastern Cape woman will spend the next 15 years behind bars for stealing more than R2m from her employer.

The Mthatha regional court sentenced Vuyokazi Kati, 37, on Monday. Kati was manager of the stationery company Inkspot between 2013 and 2019.

Police spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said Kati was “responsible for collecting cash from the cashiers in store before the company closed, with the sole purpose of recording and depositing the money in the company bank account”.

“It was alleged Kati would record and deposit incorrect sums of money generated by the company daily. She would keep the surplus for self-enrichment at the expense of the company. Her conduct prejudiced the company cash to the value of R2.3m,” said Mgolodela.

“The matter was reported to the Mthatha Serious Commercial Crime team for investigation and culminated in her arrest on November 15 2019. She was released on warning the same day. After a number of court appearances, Kati was slammed with direct imprisonment without the option of a fine.”

TimesLIVE 

