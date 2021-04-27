Alleged underworld gang leader buried after fatal Eldorado Park shooting

Police in Gauteng have launched a manhunt while investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of two men in Eldorado Park on Monday evening.

The shooting occurred just before 6pm near an auto spares shop on Boundary Road.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said according to preliminary reports at the disposal of the police, a witness heard gunshots and on investigation noticed a vehicle riddled with bullet holes.

The two unknown occupants were both shot. The driver was declared dead on the scene while the second victim succumbed to injuries and was declared dead at the hospital where he had been rushed to for medical attention, she said.