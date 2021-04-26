WATCH | 'We salute your bravery': minister Barbara Creecy thanks firefighters as Cape Town fires contained

Minister of forestry, fisheries, and environment Barbara Creecy has thanked firefighters for their bravery during the Cape Town fires which have now been contained.

Creecy visited the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) over the weekend to determine the extent of damage caused by last week's fires.

More than 600 hectares on Table Mountain were destroyed by the blaze. It also destroyed the University of Cape Town’s (UCT) Jagger Library and Mostert’s Mill among other heritage sites.

Speaking during her visit, Creecy thanked the firefighters and rangers for their efforts in fighting the fires.

“Bravery, our late president Nelson Mandela told us, is not the absence of fear, but the ability to overcome fear at the time when we need you to overcome that fear,” she said.

“We salute your bravery. We salute your ability to fight your fears and we stand in awe of that incredible ability.”

Creecy also appreciated the training and discipline which goes into being a firefighter, saying without appropriate training it would have not been “possible to draw on strength and reserves”.

Out of the hundreds of firefighters who responded to the fires, four were injured.

“Those who were injured, I am told, have recovered from their injuries and are back at their stations. That is a tribute to the training of these firefighters,” said Creecy.