Michael Sandlana released on R5 000 bail over wife's staged death
Michael Sandlana, the leader of a faction of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) was released on R5 000 bail on Monday.
Sandlana, 60, along with his lawyer, Albert Ramothwala, 45, funeral parlour employee, Oupa Mkhonza, 53, and Thabo Mosime, 48, appeared in the Alexandra magistrate's court on a charge of fraud each...
