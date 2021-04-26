South Africa

Michael Sandlana released on R5 000 bail over wife's staged death

By Tankiso Makhetha - 26 April 2021 - 14:33

Michael Sandlana, the leader of a faction of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC)  was released on R5 000 bail on Monday.

Sandlana, 60, along with his lawyer,  Albert Ramothwala, 45, funeral parlour employee,  Oupa Mkhonza, 53, and Thabo Mosime, 48, appeared in the Alexandra magistrate's court on a charge of fraud each...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
X