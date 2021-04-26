Braamfontein venue owner to be questioned after partygoers appear to flout Covid-19 rules

Police are investigating a club owner following a massive street party in Braamfontein, Johannesburg on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said officers were conducting an O Kae Molao operation on Saturday when they responded to complaints about a gathering in Braamfontein in contravention of Covid-19 regulations.

“The crowd was dispersed and a case of contravention of the Disaster Management Act was opened for further investigation. No arrests have been made yet,” he said.