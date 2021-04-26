Braamfontein venue owner to be questioned after partygoers appear to flout Covid-19 rules
Police are investigating a club owner following a massive street party in Braamfontein, Johannesburg on Saturday.
Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said officers were conducting an O Kae Molao operation on Saturday when they responded to complaints about a gathering in Braamfontein in contravention of Covid-19 regulations.
“The crowd was dispersed and a case of contravention of the Disaster Management Act was opened for further investigation. No arrests have been made yet,” he said.
It is understood the large crowd gathered to celebrate performer and MC Uncle Vinny who held his 19th birthday bash in Braamfontein. However, it appears the crowd grew out of control and gathered on the street outside the venue, partying and dancing .
Videos and pictures of people gathered at the bash made the rounds on social media.
In one video, a large crowd can be seen shouting, some without masks, “Uncle Vinny, we want to party”.
Johannesburg metro police department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the owner of the club where the large group gathered in the street would be questioned for flouting Covid-19 protocols.
“The owner of the club where it started is going to be investigated for contravention of the Disaster Management Act for allowing so many people to be close without wearing masks,” he said.
In a video, people are seen standing in two long queues while they wait to gain access.
Minnaar said officers who were on the scene tried to round up the group to get them to disperse.
Efforts to contact Uncle Vinny were not successful.
