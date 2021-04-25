KZN premier Sihle Zikalala pleads with citizens to observe Covid-19 protocols amid high level of complacency

The KwaZulu-Natal government is concerned that many citizens have lowered their guard on Covid-19 protocols which could have severe repercussions ahead of a possible third wave.

Speaking on Sunday, premier Sihle Zikalala provided a breakdown on the state of the pandemic in the province.

“They’re no longer wearing their masks in public and many are carrying them for compliance, there’s no social distancing — let alone regular hand sanitising or washing of hands with water and soap,” he said.

Zikalala said the curfew was also no longer being respected.

“People are gathering in large groups, especially at restaurants, pubs, night clubs and taverns. Some shops are even allowing more people than required, while others seemingly don’t bother to have hand sanitiser at the door,” he said.

Zikalala said by Sunday, the province had recorded 10,369 deaths since Covid-19 started.

He said it was concerning that the province continues to rank the fourth highest in terms of fatalities countrywide.

“The province of KwaZulu-Natal continues to rank the second highest in terms of the number of laboratory-confirmed cases countrywide, contributing 21% of cases. The average number of cases recorded in the past seven days declined to below 100 cases per day. The province continues to rank the fourth highest in terms of fatalities countrywide, following the Eastern Cape, Gauteng and Western Cape,” he said.

Zikalala said the province has continued to observe a decline in the number of new cases recorded weekly.

“The overall percentage change in number of new cases between week 15 and 16 was a decline of 8%. The actual number of new cases was 606 for week 15, and 555 for week 16 respectively. The overall provincial incidence risk remained at 5 cases/100,000 population,” he said.