Here’s the expertise I offer: Cuban engineer’s CV shows 40-year career

A 40-year veteran is among the team of Cuban engineers who have come to help SA resolve its water infrastructure problems.

Ramón B Vega Laugart has previously worked for SA’s water and sanitation department, and in other developing countries like Algeria and Venezuela.

His CV states he graduated in civil engineering at the Universidad de Oriente in Cuba.

He specialised in hydraulic engineering at the University of Belgrade and has a Master of Science degree from the University of Havana.

Vega Laugart said he has been working in the hydraulic sector since 1980, including in his hometown, Santiago de Cuba.

“I have practical professional experience in the activities of construction, projects, operation and maintenance of hydraulic works: dams, pumping stations, large water pipelines, canals, transfer schemes, water treatment works, wastewater treatment work, wastewater systems and small hydroelectric power-plants,” he said.