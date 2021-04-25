Canadian woman leaves NSRI R20m in her will — search and rescue vessel named in her honour

Cape Town's National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), a charity organisation dedicated to saving lives on SA waters, will add to its fleet a new search and rescue vessel, the Donna Nicholas, worth R20m.

The institute received a donation from Nicholas, who left the amount in her will to help continue the work done by the institute. The new vessel was named in her honour.

According to the institute, the Canadian was the president of the South African Felt Industries in Cape Town after she had headed several companies in the US, including American Eagle Airline. She was introduced to the NSRI during one of the Rotary Wine Auctions that aim to raise funds for the institute.

She had become involved in its work and was a supporter of the institute over the years.

The Donna Nicholas began her maiden voyage in Simon's Town last Saturday.