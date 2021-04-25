Body of KZN rugby player shot dead by US cops set to arrive in SA on Friday

The body of Lindani Myeni, the former rugby player from KwaZulu-Natal who was shot dead by Honolulu police in Hawaii last week, is set to leave the US on Tuesday and arrive in SA on Friday.

That's the word from the KwaZulu-Natal premier’s office who said on Sunday that Myeni’s body was released to his wife and was currently at a local funeral parlour.

The 29-year-old rugby player from eSikhawini, in the north of the province, was shot four times by police officers responding to a “burglary in progress” at a home in Nuuanu, Hawaii.

His wife Lindsay and his two children were set to visit family in SA in June. However, this week they expressed their grief and pain as they spoke of preparations to repatriate his body for his funeral.

In a briefing on Sunday, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikala provided an update on efforts to return Myeni’s body to SA after a delegation led by the provincial director-general, Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize, visited his Empangeni home.