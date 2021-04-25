A chieftaincy, a succession, a paternity dispute and an abduction

The Qiniselani Manyuswa Traditional Council is concerned the abduction of acting chief Makhosandile Ngcobo could widen family cracks that have long plagued them over a succession.

The council appointed Ngcobo as a regent in June last year while a pending paternity investigation led to a succession battle within the family. There was an attempt on his life three months later.

“He took on this role to give the family time to resolve conflict and for the rightful heir to take on this responsibility,” an elder in the family, who asked not to be identified due to fear for his safety, told TimesLIVE.

The elder said the family had already decided on the succession but the man identified to hold the chieftaincy, giving the Ngcobo clan its “rightful heir”, could not ascend to the throne as the son of the late chief because his paternity was under question and the family interdicted the process.