South Africa

Absa appoints insider Punki Modise as interim financial director

By Reuters - 24 April 2021 - 09:41
Punki Modise has been appointed as the financial institution's acting CFO.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

Absa's Punki Modise has been appointed as the interim FD of the financial institution, the bank said on Tuesday, after Jason Quinn stepped into the interim CEO position this week.

Quinn was appointed on Tuesday to replace Daniel Mminele, who stepped down just 15 months into his post after disagreements with the board about strategy and culture change, Absa said.

Modise joined Absa Group in 2008 and has held various senior management positions, including CFO of retail and business banking since June 2016.

Mminele was the wrong fit for Absa

There is much speculation about Daniel Mminele's departure from Absa. The media are filling columns, attempting to racialise his departure, including ...
Opinion
2 days ago

'Black executives treated with suspicion' - Black Management Forum

The Black Management Forum has labelled the SA corporate space as being anti-black leadership following the sudden resignation of Daniel Mminele, ...
News
3 days ago

