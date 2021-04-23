SuperMash set to be the youngest person to hold TedX talk
Grade 3 pupil also has comic book which addresses societal issues
SA's own superhero Prince Mashawana is coming for everything, and that includes becoming the youngest TedX speaker in the world.
The eight-year-old catapulted to stardom when he was only seven for creating a cool superhero alter-ego after suffering from bullying. Now he is following in the footsteps of children such as author Ishita Katyal, who did her TedX at her school in 2015.
He will be holding his TedX talk on Wednesday in Sandton. "I am so excited! I am a little nervous because of the number of people who will be watching the talk, but I am really excited," he said.
The chuffed Mashawana is only in grade 3, but he has been laser focused on working on his talk which is titled: Can the youth really change the world?
"I have been working on my talk for the last few days now and I work on it a little everyday. I have been going over my talk in front of my family and friends just to get their opinion and to see if they like it or not. So far everyone seems to like it, but I just want to do my best and make sure my talk is the best talk," he said.
Since his fame, the young boy, who is known for donning a bright orange cape and fitted blue body suit, has written a comic book, SuperMash, which highlights societal issues such as child abuse.
"My first book will only be released by the end of the year, called Diary of a Superhero, but my comic book is out already and it has done really well. I am also releasing a 12-part webinar series for my fellow superheros in partnership with the Gauteng department of sports, arts, culture and recreation," said Mashawana.
The young author said he has had overwhelming support from his family, especially his dad Collen and mom Lerato.
"They have always been in my corner from day one. I just want to thank my mom and dad for always believing in me and for always making time to see me grow and become who I want to become. They are so supportive and helpful and I appreciate and love them so much. Thank you mom and dad!" he said.
Mashawana said his dream was to continue inspiring other children and becoming a global brand. "I want to inspire millions of superheroes around the world, I want to be a role model for other superheroes. I want to see Super Mash become global, I want to inspire people all around the world."
