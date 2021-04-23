SuperMash set to be the youngest person to hold TedX talk

SA's own superhero Prince Mashawana is coming for everything, and that includes becoming the youngest TedX speaker in the world.

The eight-year-old catapulted to stardom when he was only seven for creating a cool superhero alter-ego after suffering from bullying. Now he is following in the footsteps of children such as author Ishita Katyal, who did her TedX at her school in 2015.

He will be holding his TedX talk on Wednesday in Sandton. "I am so excited! I am a little nervous because of the number of people who will be watching the talk, but I am really excited," he said.

The chuffed Mashawana is only in grade 3, but he has been laser focused on working on his talk which is titled: Can the youth really change the world?

"I have been working on my talk for the last few days now and I work on it a little everyday. I have been going over my talk in front of my family and friends just to get their opinion and to see if they like it or not. So far everyone seems to like it, but I just want to do my best and make sure my talk is the best talk," he said.