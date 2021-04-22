Indonesian leader orders all-out effort to find missing submarine as oxygen runs low

Indonesia's president ordered an all-out effort to find a missing submarine in a race against time to save the 53 crew, whose oxygen supply defence chiefs said would last only until Saturday.

Indonesia sent a helicopter and five ships to search waters north of the holiday island of Bali but found no signs of the KRI Nanggala-402, which went missing early on Wednesday during a torpedo drill.

“I have ordered the military chief, navy chief of staff, the search and rescue agency and other instances to deploy all the forces and the most optimal efforts to find and rescue the submarine crew,” President Joko Widodo said on Thursday.

“The main priority is the safety of the 53 crew members.”

Yudo Margono, the navy chief of staff, said the search was being aided by calm conditions but the crew's air supply would last only until Saturday.

“Hopefully before they can be found, the oxygen will be enough,” he told a news conference in Bali.

The vessel had been cleared for use and was in good condition, he added.