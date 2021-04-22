Former Metro FM veteran Grant Shakoane has died

The radio fraternity and fans are in mourning on Thursday after the death of former Metro FM DJ Grant Shakoane, which was confirmed to TshisaLIVE by fellow radio veteran and close friend Wilson B Nkosi.

Details around his death are still unknown at this stage, but radio personality and close friend Tim Modise took to Twitter last week to reveal Shakoane was "in a serious condition" at a Johannesburg hospital for an unknown condition.

"Our friend & big brother, the radio 'gentle giant' Grant Shakoane is in a serious condition at one of the hospitals in Joburg. His wife informs me that he’s been in this battle for a while. Join me in praying for his recovery. We love you," Modise wrote at the time.

Modise returned to Twitter in the early hours of Thursday morning to pay heartfelt tribute to his friend, and offer his condolences to the Shakoane family.

“Like many of us and his friends, I’m saddened by the news. I extend my sympathies to Ausi Albertina and family. I wish you strength. Modimo a le fodise,” Tim wrote.

The news sent shock waves across the country, with fans flooding social media with tributes to the star.

Sports broadcaster Robert Marawa described Shakoane's death as “a deeply sad and emotional time for one who was so deeply loved and appreciated by many”.