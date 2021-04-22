Digital scams now hitting Gen Z the hardest: Research

TransUnion’s latest quarterly analysis of global online fraud trends found that since the Covid-19 pandemic began, fraudsters in SA are increasing their digital schemes against businesses.

TransUnion’s recent global consumer pulse study also found that 37% of SA consumers have recently been targeted by Covid-19 related digital fraud.

The study’s findings on fraud against businesses are based on intelligence from billions of transactions and more than 40,000 websites and apps contained in its identity proofing, risk-based authentication and fraud analytics solution suite.

The research found the percentage of suspected fraudulent digital transaction attempts against businesses that originated from SA increased by 43.62% between March 11, 2019-March 10, 2020, and March 11, 2020-March 10, 2021. March 11, 2020 is the date that the World Health Organisation declared Covid-19 a global pandemic.

“Fraudsters are always looking to take advantage of significant world events. The Covid-19 pandemic and its corresponding rapid digital acceleration brought about by lockdowns is a global event unrivalled in the online age,” said Keith Wardell, product director at TransUnion Africa.