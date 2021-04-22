Decorated Dlamini appointed chair of the University of Pretoria council

The University of Pretoria (UP) has appointed Kuseni Dlamini as the chairperson of the institution’s council.

The appointment is effective from April 1.

“This appointment comes at a crucial time where businesses, institutions and nations are facing economic headwinds exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. South Africa is also dealing with the pressing demands in higher education institutions across the country, relating to funding, student debt, infrastructure and safety of students in campuses. As the council, we are committed to working with relevant stakeholders to collectively make headway in funding lasting solutions to some of these issues.

"South Africa needs financially strong and resilient world-class institutions of higher learning that contribute meaningfully to the economy and society at large, through socially impactful research, producing graduates that will focus on issues that move South Africa and the world forward,” said Dlamini.

UP in a statement said Dlamini was "very passionate about the role and impact of institutions of higher learning on economic growth and development".

"To better drive support and social projects that assist the higher education sector, Kuseni has formed the Kuseni Dlamini Foundation," said the institution.

“We acknowledge that while funding is a critical issue to be addressed, we also have to do what we can to ensure that students have the necessary infrastructure and enabling platforms needed to support their learning.

"Supporting students and institutions of higher learning is one of the best and effective ways of investing in SA’s future growth and prosperity. This signifies my passion and commitment to making sure that our institutions of higher learning are supported to produce world-class graduates,” said Dlamini.

Dlamini, who is a Rhodes scholar, is currently the chairman of Massmart Holdings and Aspen Pharmacare Holdings. He previously served as CEO of Old Mutual SA and as member of the executive committee of Anglo-American plc in London and executive chairman of Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT).

He is also the former chair of Times Media Group (TMG), which now operates as Arena Holdings, which owns Sowetan, Sunday Times and Business Day among other publications.