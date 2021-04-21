South Africa

US FDA finds peeling paint, debris at US plant making J&J's Covid-19 vaccine

By Manas Mishra - 21 April 2021 - 16:38
The FDA also said on Wednesday the building used for manufacturing the components of the two vaccines was not of suitable size and design to facilitate cleaning and maintenance.
Image: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it had completed its inspection of a US plant that makes Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine and asked for remediation of issues including peeling paint and loose debris at the site.

Emergent Biosolutions, which owns the plant, earlier this week said it would stop production of new drug material at the plant, while the FDA conducted an inspection of the facility.

J&J jabs expected to resume this week

The suspension of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccinations is expected to be lifted soon, Prof Glenda Gray said on Monday morning.
News
2 days ago

SA's vaccine compensation fund could cost R250-million in first year

The South African government's compensation fund to cover potential injuries from Covid-19 vaccines could cost around R250 mln in the first year, the ...
News
1 day ago

The FDA's inspection closeout report, also known as "FDA Form 483", cited observations including failure to train personnel to avoid cross contamination of Covid-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. ​ The FDA also said on Wednesday the building used for manufacturing the components of the two vaccines was not of suitable size and design to facilitate cleaning and maintenance.

The facility has not been authorised by the regulator to manufacture or distribute any of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine or components and, to date, no vaccine manufactured at this plant has been distributed for use in the United States.

Reuters

