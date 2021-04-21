SA researchers hope to resume J&J vaccination study next week

South African researchers hope to next week resume a study using Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine to immunise healthcare workers, one of the scientists leading the programme said on Wednesday.

South Africa suspended the study last week after US federal health agencies recommended pausing use of J&J's vaccine because of rare cases of blood clots.

"We do hope to start again next week," South African Medical Research Council President Glenda Gray, co-principal investigator of the Sisonke study, said during a webinar on Wednesday.

So far around 290,000 health workers have been given J&J's vaccine in the study, which is further evaluating the shot before the first commercial batch of doses becomes available later this month.