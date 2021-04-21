Pick n Pay eyes lower to mid-income communities with new stores

Pick n Pay plans to invest a further R2.5 billion in new stores in lower to middle-income communities as it looks to get a bigger piece of the R595 billion food and grocery retail market.

Grocery retailers have been fine-tuning their strategies of capturing the larger share of either the premium or less affluent market by offering gourmet prepared meals or moving their shops closer to townships where millions of social grant recipients reside.

Pick n Pay currently holds about a 16% share of the food and grocery market, of which the majority is in the more affluent and middle-income market, said Chief Executive Richard Brasher. However, less affluent shoppers make up most of South Africa's overall market.

"The group's new space growth strategy focuses on increasing its store footprint in the lower to middle-income communities of South Africa," the grocer said.