Local government elections will be held on October 27

21 April 2021
Amanda Khoza
The 2021 local government elections will take place on Wednesday, October 27, the presidency has announced.

“This will be the sixth time under SA's democratic dispensation that voters will elect leadership and public representatives at metropolitan, district and local level,” said acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale.

Seale said in a statement on Wednesday evening that minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma would follow the necessary legal process to proclaim the date and undertake other requirements.

SA will join several other countries around the world who have held elections during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The president urges eligible — and especially first time voters — to ensure they are registered to participate in the elections which provide the basis for development and service delivery closest to where citizens live,” said Seale.

